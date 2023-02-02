France becomes 5th country to close consulate in Istanbul

The French Consulate General in Istanbul has suspended its work, the fifth country to take such a step.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The French Consulate General in Istanbul is closed to the public on Thursday, February 2 and Friday, February 3. For administrative matters, we can be contacted by e-mail, as news.am informs, the consulate informed.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Thursday called the closure by several European countries of their consulates in Istanbul a psychological war against the country amid claims from the U.S. of a terrorist threat.

Earlier, the consulates general of Sweden, the Netherlands, Great Britain and Germany in Istanbul declared that they had stopped receiving visitors because of the threat of terrorist attacks in the city center. The Russian Consulate said that it continued to work in a normal mode. The U.S. Consulate General in Istanbul does not plan to stop receiving visitors after the four Western countries because of the threat of terrorist attacks in the city, which it warned about.

The consulates, with the exception of the U.S. Embassy, are located on or near the Istiklal pedestrian street in the central Beyoglu district, where the November 2022 attack took place.