Due to the ongoing blockade many problems have arisen in Artsakh's agriculture. Deputy Minister

Due to the ongoing blockade by Azerbaijan, many problems have arisen in the agricultural sector of the Artsakh Republic, including the replenishment of the fodder base, the first deputy minister of agriculture of Artsakh, Tigran Arstamyan, told Artsakhpress.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The situation is especially critical in the areas of pig breeding and poultry breeding, due to the fact that these types of animals are fed exclusively with grain feed, as well as the fact that in January 2023, compared to the same period of the previous year, the number of pigs increased by about 30 percent; that is, fodder demand has increased. In the future, if the blockade continues, there will be a problem with concentrated and granular feed in all branches of livestock breeding," Tigran Arstamyan said.

According to the deputy minister, the shortage of the aforementioned fodder will be filled for some time at the expense of reserve stocks, but serious problems may appear later because the stock is naturally not inexhaustible.

Talking about the existing stocks of meat products, Tigran Arstamyan noted that it is not possible to specify exactly how much will be enough.