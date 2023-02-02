Russia says CSTO mission can be deployed to Armenia-Azerbaijan border in “one or two days” if greenlighted by Yerevan

The offer on deploying a mission of the Collective Treaty Security Organization (CSTO) to the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan still stands and the mission can be rapidly deployed upon Armenia’s approval, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The fact that in this difficult situation the CSTO prepared a peacekeeping action deployment plan on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan was a very important achievement, in my opinion. This offer is still on the table. And if our Armenian allies, friends are still interested in it like before, then this mission can be deployed within only one or two days,” TASS quoted Lavrov as saying in an interview to Dmitry Kiselev.