Russia made no request for CSTO assistance in Ukraine, Lavrov says

Russia has made no request to member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for assistance in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TV journalist Dmitry Kiselyov on Thursday, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The TV host mentioned article 4 of the Collective Security Treaty stipulating that in case of an act of aggression against any member state, all of the bloc’s other members will immediately provide it assistance, including through military means, upon its request.

"We have not approached any of them [CSTO member states] with such a request. We proceed from the fact that we have all the necessary to solve the tasks of the special military operation and end that war that the West started through the Ukrainian regime already after the state coup," Lavrov said.