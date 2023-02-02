Australia government is urged to take steps to protect people of Karabakh

The Australian Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies (AIHGS) and the New South Wales (NSW) Ecumenical Council have written to the Australian Federal Government, expressing immediate concerns about Azerbaijan’s blockade against the indigenous Armenians of Artsakh , reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

The AIHGS open letter called the Australian Government’s silence on the matter “deafening and unacceptable.”

At the time when Australian Defence Forces are actively engaged in support of Ukraine, the least we, as Australians, can hope for, are public statements from the Australian Federal Government in support of the indigenous Armenian people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), in support of ending the inhumane and illegal blockade of civilians, of men, women and children. Now is the time for public action in support of the people of Artsakh,” the open letter said.

And the NSW Ecumenical Council letter read: “This ruthless tactic, a ‘disguised environmentalist protesters signal that the blockade is a coordinated attack against the Republic of Artsakh to manufacture irreversible humanitarian consequences for the population, with the clear intent of making life untenable for the Armenians of Artsakh and to achieve the thinly veiled objective of their ethnic cleansing.”