Red Cross facilitates transfer of 6 patients from Artsakh to Armenia for treatment

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated the transfer of 6 seriously-ill patients, including cancer patients, from blockaded Artsakh to Armenia for treatment, the Ministry of Health of Artsakh said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, six patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with serious diseases of the oncology and cardiovascular system have been transported today, on February 2, to specialized medical centers of the Republic of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical centers of the Republic of Artsakh.

7 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

12 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 5 of them in critical condition.

A total of 64 patients have been transported so far from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and support of the International Committee of the Red Cross,” the ministry said.