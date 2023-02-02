Artsakhpress

Congresswoman Katie Porter calls on U.S. government to end all military assistance to Azerbaijan

United States Congresswoman Katie Porter called on the Biden administration to take immediate steps to end the blockade of Lachin corridor.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: I rise today to condemn Azerbaijan’s blockade of the Lachin corridor, the only humanitarian lifeline connecting the people of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia,” Porter said in Congress. “For nearly two months, the region’s 120,000 Armenians have been denied food, fuel, medicine and other essentials as a result of this cruel and inhumane blockade. Azerbaijan’s goal is clear, to force the ethnic Armenians of Artsakh from their homeland by imposing conditions that make life impossible. We must hold Azerbaijan accountable for its aggression. I continue to call on the administration to take immediate steps to end this blockade. We must end all U.S. military assistance to Azerbaijan. American taxpayers shouldn’t be subsidizing Azerbaijan’s constant aggression against the Armenian people. I continue to stand in solidarity with the Armenian people and the Armenian-American community.”


     

“Many of my constituents fear a second genocide” – US Congresswoman condemns Azerbaijan for blockade of Lachin corridor

If the Lachin corridor blockade continues it will cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”, United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez said.

Armenian and Russian Prime Ministers to hold meeting in Kazakhstan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Prime Minister Mikhkail Mishustin will hold a meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Interfax reports.

Measures aimed at mitigating the economic and social consequences of the blockade will be implemented in Artsakh

During the consultation held today chaired by Artsakh Republic's State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, the measures aimed at mitigating the economic and social consequences of the blockade were presented, the press service of Artsakh Government said.

Belgian lawmakers adopt resolution in parliamentary committee condemning Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Belgian Federal Parliament adopted a resolution unanimously condemning Azerbaijan for the blockade of Artsakh and calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately open the Lachin Corridor, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) said in a statement on Twitter.

Nikol Pashinyan holds phone talks with Putin, highlights need for Russia’s actions to overcome humanitarian crisis in NK

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

EU has called on Azerbaijan to take measures to ensure freedom, security of movement in Lachin corridor - Borrell

Since the beginning of December 2022, the EU has been closely following the developments along and around the Lachin Corridor and their humanitarian implications. High Representative/Vice-President Borrell is in regular contact with the Foreign Ministers of both sides.

Oil prices slowly growing

World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

How is the educational process being organized in schools of the Republic?

The educational process has resumed in all the schools of the Republic of Artsakh since January 30.

Artsakh energy company director: Azerbaijan does not allow repairing power line for a month now

For a month now, the Azerbaijanis have not given an opportunity to repair the power line accident.

ICRC facilitated transfer of three people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh, two of them with tumor diseases and one with a pathology requiring surgical intervention, have been transported today, in January 31, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ArtsakhInfo Center informed.

Berkadzor. Blockade. Day 50

The Berkadzor community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh is trying to overcome the problems caused due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world.

Catholicos Garegin II extends condolences to Iranian President over devastating earthquake

Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church extended condolences to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the disastrous earthquake which struck the city of Khoy.

Efffective feedback and direct dialogue with citizens are of paramount importance . Ruben Vardanyan

On January 29, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting with a group of residents of Stepanakert after meetings in the regions.

Armenian Church commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian, who left rich literary heritage translated into Armenian in the 5-8th centuries AD, Qahana.am reports.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Arman Yeghoyan, the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on European Integration responded to the speech made by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev at the UN Security Council debates.

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

Johnson to Western Governments: Save Time, Money, Lives, and Give Ukraine Weapons It Needs

Israeli PM Netanyahu admits possible use of military force against Iran

Azerbaijan defense minister to head for Turkey

Iran vows retaliation over drone attack on Isfahan

