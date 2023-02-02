If the Lachin corridor blockade continues it will cause a “humanitarian catastrophe”, United States Congresswoman Linda Sanchez said.

February 2, 2023, 10:52 “Many of my constituents fear a second genocide” – US Congresswoman condemns Azerbaijan for blockade of Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: Sanchez, representing the 38th District of California, delivered a speech in Congress where she condemned Azerbaijan for the blockade of Lachin Corridor and reaffirmed her commitment to ensure Azerbaijan is held accountable for its aggression against the Armenian people.

“I rise today to condemn the Azerbaijani government’s blockade of Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh’s Armenian population to the world. Today marks the 52nd day of the blockade. My district is home to one of the first Armenian communities in Southern California formed by survivors of the Armenian Genocide. Now, in the face of Azerbaijan’s aggression, many of my constituents fear a second genocide. Last week I spoke to a constituent who is stuck behind the blockade and he reported a dire situation.

Over 100,000 Armenians have been denied access to food, fuel and medicine and the region has remained without heat or power this winter. If this continues I fear a humanitarian catastrophe. We must make it clear to Azerbaijan that imposing its will on the Armenian people by force is unacceptable. And I call on the administration to ensure that aid reaches the people of Artsakh. Today my thoughts are with those suffering from these inhumane conditions and I reaffirm my commitment to ensure Azerbaijan is held accountable for its aggression against the Armenian people,” Congresswoman Linda Sanchez said in Congress.