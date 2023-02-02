Armenian and Russian Prime Ministers to hold meeting in Kazakhstan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian Prime Minister Mikhkail Mishustin will hold a meeting in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Interfax reports.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 2, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian Prime Minister is visiting Kazakhstan to participate in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session and the Digital Almaty 2023 forum.

The one-on-one meeting between PM Pashinyan and PM Mishustin will take place after the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session’s narrow-format meeting on February 2. The council’s enlarged-format meeting will take place on February 3.