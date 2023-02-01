Measures aimed at mitigating the economic and social consequences of the blockade will be implemented in Artsakh

During the consultation held today chaired by Artsakh Republic's State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, the measures aimed at mitigating the economic and social consequences of the blockade were presented, the press service of the Artsakh Government said.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We try to support as much as possible to preserve jobs. Unfortunately, many have lost their jobs in this situation. Through the developed programs, we will try to support both businessmen and citizens who are in a more difficult social situation," said the State Minister."

Grigory Martirosyan, the head of the working group for the development of measures, advisor to the State Minister, informed that it is planned to implement four programs, two of which are economic and two are social.

Economic programs refer to the sectors most affected by the blockade and provide support to entrepreneurs and individual entrepreneurs. The aim of the programs is primarily to preserve jobs, to support businessmen in ensuring the payment of salaries or unemployment benefits, and to provide monthly support to individual entrepreneurs.

The first social program refers to persons dismissed from work between December 12 and February 1. If due to the crisis, business owners had to make discharges, those workers will be given support in the amount of the minimum salary for the month of January (if the salary was less than that amount, then the amount equal to salary). The other program refers to registered unemployed persons during the same period; they will be provided with a certain amount of support for each child.

The State Revenue Committee is responsible for the implementation of economic programs, the Ministry of Social Development and Migration is responsible for social programs. Details of the programs will be published soon.

The State Minister emphasized the importance of transparent and targeted implementation of measures. He also ordered to calculate the amount of total damage suffered by the economy as a result of the blockade.

Urgent issues related to education, healthcare and social spheres were also discussed during the consultation.