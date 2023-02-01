The educational process has resumed in all the schools of the Republic of Artsakh since January 30.

February 1, 2023, 15:31 How is the educational process being organized in schools of the Republic?

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Due to frequent disruption of gas supply and power outages, the Stepanakert primary school N8, organizes classes according to a special schedule.

The school principal Lyova Gevorgyan informed ''Artsakhpress''.

"Due to the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, the frequent disruption of gas supply from Armenia to Artsakh and the lack of heating, the suspension of the educational process negatively impacts on the quality of education.

We have resumed the classes but due to the low temperature in the classrooms, the duration of the classes has been reduced to 35 minutes.

Amid the created situation, the students do not manage to get enough knowledge, but we believe that regardless of all the difficulties, we are obliged continue the educational process", said L. Gevorgyan.

According to the school principal, despite the heating, the temperature in the classrooms is below normal.

The activities of the pre-school department attached to the school have also resumed.

Nina Davtyan, the head of the pre-school department of the school, noted that because of the low temperature, during the lessons the schoolchildren don't remove the outerwear.

Due to lack of food, we are not able to provide the children with school meals.

But we continue our work, presenting new topics with great hope towards the future," said Davtyan.