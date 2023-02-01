Israeli PM Netanyahu admits possible use of military force against Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview with CNN that he admits the possibility of using military force against Iran if the country's containment policy fails.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, if containment does not succeed, there is no choice but to act.

Netanyahu noted that Iran does not want war because it will lose and is treating the issue very cautiously.

He noted that Iran will not comply with even a hundred agreements if it wants to have nuclear weapons.