Azerbaijani defense minister Zakir Hasanov will visit Turkey where he will watch, together with his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, the Winter 2023 military exercises that are taking place in the Turkish province of Kars, news.am informs, citing Azerbaijani media.

February 1, 2023, 16:02 Azerbaijan defense minister to head for Turkey

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Soldiers from Azerbaijan and 16 other countries are participating in the Winter 2023 military exercises, which began on January 18 and will end on Thursday.