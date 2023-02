World oil prices are rising slightly Wednesday morning, including in anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) will raise the discount rate, but not by much, according to trading data and analyst commentary.

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The price of April Brent crude oil futures is up 0.27%, to $85.69 a barrel, while March WTI futures are up 0.41%, to $79.19.