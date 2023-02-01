The European Parliament has adopted a Resolution “On the implementation of the New European Agenda for Culture and the EU Strategy for International Cultural Relations”.

February 1, 2023, 13:07 European Parliament resolution condemns Azerbaijan’s destruction of Armenian cultural values in Nagorno-Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Resolution addresses issues of protection of cultural property in conflict zones and condemns the targeted destruction of historical, artistic and cultural heritage during recent conflicts, the Armenian Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport said in a press release.

Based on the revision signed by the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Security and Defense of the European Parliament Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe/ France) and the member of the same faction Petras Auštrevičius (Lithuania), the continued policy of Azerbaijan on the destruction of Armenian cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh is also distinctly condemned.

78 Paragraph of the Resolution, in particular, states:

“The European Parliament Asks the Commission to strongly condemn the destruction of historical, artistic and cultural heritage in recent conflicts, as well as the systematic and politically or ideologically targeted destruction of historical, artistic and cultural heritage, as well as the eradication of the identities and cultures of sovereign states, peoples or minorities, including Azerbaijan’s continued policy of erasing and denying the Armenian cultural heritage in and around Nagorno-Karabakh.”

The resolution was adopted in December last year and it is accessible here.