The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Belgian Federal Parliament adopted a resolution unanimously condemning Azerbaijan for the blockade of Artsakh and calling on the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately open the Lachin Corridor, the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD) said in a statement on Twitter.

February 1, 2023, 10:31 Belgian lawmakers adopt resolution in parliamentary committee condemning Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh

