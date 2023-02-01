Rishi Sunak considers providing Ukraine with UK fighter jets ‘not practical’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes it is “not practical” to send UK fighter jets to Ukraine, despite being keen to boost support to Kyiv to avoid a lengthy stalemate in the country’s war, The Independent reported.

STEPANAKERT,FEBRUARY 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Downing Street said training Ukrainian forces on “extremely sophisticated” Typhoons and F-35s would take too long.

However, it does not oppose allies sending their own jets.

The UK prime minister told his cabinet a “prolonged stalemate” in the war in Ukraine “would only benefit Russia” and its president Vladimir Putin, according to No. 10.

Sunak said he wanted to seize an opportunity to “accelerate” UK support to give Ukraine “the best chance of success and make the most of the window of opportunity where Russian forces were on the back foot.”

The British PM’s spokesperson said that “we, working with allies, should accelerate our support to help maximize the opportunity we think there is this year to ensure Ukraine can make decisive gains in this ongoing conflict.”

That does not include sending the advanced fighter jets Kyiv is calling for. Sunak’s spokesperson said: “The UK’s Typhoon and F-35 fighter jets are extremely sophisticated and take months to learn how to fly. Given that, we believe it is not practical to send those jets into Ukraine.”