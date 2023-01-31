Nikol Pashinyan holds phone talks with Putin, highlights need for Russia’s actions to overcome humanitarian crisis in NK

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: PM Pashinyan touched upon the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor and attached importance to the implementation of necessary steps by Russia for overcoming it, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a read-out.

In this context, reference was made to the activities of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh.

They also discussed matters related to the implementation of the tripartite agreements signed by the leaders of Armenia, Russia, and Azerbaijan on November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, and October 31, 2022.

Views were also exchanged on other agenda matters of Armenian-Russian cooperation.