Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Interview

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Arman Yeghoyan, the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on European Integration responded to the speech made by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev at the UN Security Council debates.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Yashar Aliyev repeated the Azerbaijani propaganda’s fake accusations against Armenia, such as “Armenia refuses to fully withdraw its troops from Nagorno Karabakh”, and is “laying landmines in Nagorno Karabakh”. Aliyev also falsely claimed that the Armenian side refuses to provide information on the Azerbaijanis missing in the conflict.

Member of Parliament Arman Yeghoyan denied the accusations in an interview to ARMENPRESS.

– Mr. Yeghoyan, how would you comment on Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev’s speech at the UNSC debates, where he accused the Armenian side in not fulfilling its obligations?

 – The groundless claims made by the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations have nothing to do with reality. These are again unsuccessful attempts to “justify” Azerbaijan’s belligerent, maximalist and destructive positions and their blockade of Nagorno Karabakh for already 48 days, and the policy of subjecting the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to ethnic cleansing. All claims made by the Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan are debunked with facts. Armenia had officially announced earlier in 2022 that there are no units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia in Nagorno Karabakh. In order to verify this claim, the Prime Minister of Armenia had even proposed to send an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh, which Azerbaijani President Aliyev himself rejected. It would be logical for Azerbaijan to have had agreed to this proposal, however their rejection shows that this all is simply a propaganda trick by Azerbaijan. Certainly, Nagorno Karabakh has self-defense armed forces, the necessity of which is substantiated for the protection of the local population from Azerbaijan’s aggressive and ethnic cleansing policy. As a sign of goodwill and humanism, the Republic of Armenia unilaterally conveyed to Azerbaijan the minefield maps which it possessed. And this happened in conditions when the Armenian side did not have such an obligation neither under the trilateral statements nor international law. Furthermore, Armenia expressed readiness to support, in cooperation with international partners, in the process of decrypting the maps which were conveyed. It is also an important fact that the landmines were laid in Nagorno Karabakh and adjacent regions as early as during the First Nagorno Karabakh War, mostly by Azerbaijan, and access of respective international organizations for de-mining works into the region was impeded by Azerbaijan itself.

– But nevertheless the Azerbaijani official spoke about what he described as “landmine terror” by Armenia in his speech. The same claims were made by Azerbaijan during the hearings of the Armenia v. Azerbaijan case at the International Court of Justice.

– Azerbaijan’s claims alleging that Armenia is now laying landmines in Nagorno Karabakh are also false. The Republic of Armenia has laid landmines only in the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and has done so only with self-defense purposes because it was subjected to military aggression by Azerbaijan in May of 2021, in November of 2021 and in September of 2022. The landmines showcased by the Azerbaijani side for propaganda goals which the Azerbaijan side described to be manufactured in 2021 and to have been recently transported from Armenia to Nagorno Karabakh through the Lachin corridor have actually appeared in Azerbaijan’s possession from the occupied territory of the Republic of Armenia as a result of the Azerbaijani aggression against the Republic of Armenia in 2021-2022.

 – How would you describe the position of Azerbaijan regarding delimitation and demarcation?

–On one hand Azerbaijan continues to say that no border exists between the two countries because it is not delimitated, and on the other hand it continuously raises the question of eight villages. By doing so, Azerbaijan itself is factually indirectly accepting the existence of a borderline. It is noteworthy that since the 1990s most part of four Armenian villages, as well as the enclave of Artsvashen village of the Republic of Armenia, are under the control of Azerbaijan. The Armenian side stands ready to discuss this issue based on the existence of the borderline recognized under the Almaty declaration and legal grounds.

– Despite regular statements made by Azerbaijan on its readiness to sign a peace treaty with Armenia, Azerbaijan continues its state-sanctioned promotion of Armenophobia. How would you describe this?

 – Azerbaijan continues to promote on the highest level Armenophobia and racial hatred towards Armenians. This is clearly recorded in the 7 December 2021 UN International Court of Justice order on indicating provisional measures regarding the case examined within the framework of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination, which Azerbaijan continues to grossly violate.

Official Baku is carrying out a planned policy of falsifying and destroying Armenian religious and historical-cultural heritage in territories that have gone under its control as a result of the 44-Day War, which is another manifestation of ethnic and religious intolerance. At the same time, Azerbaijan is impeding a visit of the UNESCO assessment mission to Nagorno Karabakh.

– The Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN was speaking about missing Azerbaijanis. Does Armenia have anything to say in this regard?

– To this day Azerbaijan is keeping Armenian prisoners of war and civilians in captivity, and the fates of hundreds of missing and forced disappeared people as a result of the 44-Day War remain unclear. The numerous war crimes and atrocities committed by Azerbaijani Armed Forces during the 44-Day War and the aggression against the Republic of Armenia are documented – the extrajudicial executions of Armenian prisoners of war, torture of Armenian servicemembers, including women, and desecration of bodies. However, so far no one has been held to account for these crimes against humanity.

The consequences of the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, in May and November of 2021 and in September of 2022, in violation of international law, namely the UN Charter and the 2020 November 9 trilateral statement clauses, including the occupation of 150 square kilometers of Armenia aren’t eliminated to this day.

– Mr. Yeghoyan, what should the international community do in this situation and what actions do you expect from Azerbaijan?

– With its clear statements and respective actions the international community must continue giving an assessment to Azerbaijan’s destructive policy and approaches, which are greatly jeopardizing regional security, stability and peace. Azerbaijan must immediately lift the illegal blockade of Lachin corridor, end its belligerent and Armenophobic policy and move into the arena of peaceful negotiations by abandoning the policy of the use of force or the threat of force.


     

Politics

EU has called on Azerbaijan to take measures to ensure freedom, security of movement in Lachin corridor - Borrell

Since the beginning of December 2022, the EU has been closely following the developments along and around the Lachin Corridor and their humanitarian implications. High Representative/Vice-President Borrell is in regular contact with the Foreign Ministers of both sides.

All news from section

Beverly Hills mayor denounces hateful flyers aimed at Armenians

Hate-filled flyers aimed at pro-Armenia demonstrators were spread this weekend around Beverly Hills, California, where protestors had gathered to march against the ongoing crisis in Artsakh resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin corridor.

Artsakh’s FM meets with representatives of social sector of Armenia

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan received delegates of the public initiative “In Defence of Artsakh” of the Democratic Party of Armenia and the organization “Women in the Name of Armenian Homeland”, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

World Court is last hope of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh – Armenia’s agent at public hearings

If the International Court of Justice (ICJ) doesn’t take immediate actions, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh will face an impossible choice – to leave their ancestral lands or to stay and starve, the representative of Armenia Yeghishe Kirakosyan said at the International Court of Justice public hearing on Armenia’s request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan in the case of Armenia v. Azerbaijan (Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) - Request for the indication of provisional measures).

Armenia presents facts to World Court justifying request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan

Armenia’s counsel at the World Court Lawrence Martin presented the facts justifying Armenia’s request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice.

Russia says normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations is priority in South Caucasus

Russia is working intensely in the direction of overcoming the “potential for conflict” amassed in South Caucasus and in direction of the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and welcomes the progress in restoration of the Armenia-Turkey relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement responding to media questions.

Yerevan deeply concerned by recent acts of violence targeting Armenian residents, patriarchate in Jerusalem

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern regarding the recent acts of violence and vandalism targeting Christian religious institutions in Jerusalem.

Economy

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

All news from section

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Society

ICRC facilitated transfer of three people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh, two of them with tumor diseases and one with a pathology requiring surgical intervention, have been transported today, in January 31, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ArtsakhInfo Center informed.

All news from section

Berkadzor. Blockade. Day 50

The Berkadzor community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh is trying to overcome the problems caused due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world.

Catholicos Garegin II extends condolences to Iranian President over devastating earthquake

Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church extended condolences to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the disastrous earthquake which struck the city of Khoy.

Efffective feedback and direct dialogue with citizens are of paramount importance . Ruben Vardanyan

On January 29, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting with a group of residents of Stepanakert after meetings in the regions.

Armenian Church commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian, who left rich literary heritage translated into Armenian in the 5-8th centuries AD, Qahana.am reports.

Azerbaijan disseminating more fake documents on Stepanakert residents' evacuation

Azerbaijan is disseminating another fake document about the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, reported the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS).

Three patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan with mediation of ICRC

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Cancer of the antrum of the stomach with damage to the regional lymph nodes, Left breast cancer, Valgus deformity of paired knee, condition after hemiepiphysiodesis, have been transported today, in January 27, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

Military

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

All news from section

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN
EU has called on Azerbaijan to take measures to ensure freedom, security of movement in Lachin corridor - Borrell
ICRC facilitated transfer of three people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment
Beverly Hills mayor denounces hateful flyers aimed at Armenians
NATO secretary general calls on South Korea to provide direct military support to Ukraine
more news

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

All news from section

Interview

Armenia does not have military units in Nagorno Karabakh – legislator debunks Azerbaijan’s accusations at UN

Arman Yeghoyan, the Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on European Integration responded to the speech made by Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev at the UN Security Council debates.

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

All news from section

Photos

Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Artsakh Blockade.Day 41
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
Stepanakert. Blockade. Day 38
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
An event was organized for children in blockaded Artsakh
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
Christmas Divine Liturgy held in Stepanakert
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

All news from section

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Pele dies

All news from section

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Diaspora

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

All news from section

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

International

NATO secretary general calls on South Korea to provide direct military support to Ukraine

All news from section

Death toll rises to 28 in Pakistan mosque attack

U.S. issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkish President Erdogan says Macron is not qualified to head France

Most Read

month

week

day

Search