Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh, two of them with tumor diseases and one with a pathology requiring surgical intervention, have been transported today, in January 31, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, ArtsakhInfo Center informed.

January 31, 2023, 11:33 ICRC facilitated transfer of three people from Stepanakert to Yerevan for treatment

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical facilities of the Republic of Artsakh.

7 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.