Hate-filled flyers aimed at pro-Armenia demonstrators were spread this weekend around Beverly Hills, California, where protestors had gathered to march against the ongoing crisis in Artsakh resulting from the Azerbaijani blockade of Lachin corridor.

January 31, 2023, 10:59 Beverly Hills mayor denounces hateful flyers aimed at Armenians

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Los Angeles Magazine reported that the demonstrators were greeted by flyers taped to lamp poles that threatened: “Azerbaijan; Turkey; Pakistan; Israel = 4 BROTHERS WILL WIPE Armenia OFF the MAP Inshallah!!!”

Beverly Hills Mayor Lille Bosse immediately denounced the flyers on social media as the city’s police department reviewed surveillance camera footage around La Cienega and Wilshire Boulevards in search of those responsible.

“I’ve said it over and over again, hate has no place in Beverly Hills or anywhere. I will always stand up, I will always speak out against it,” Bosse wrote in a statement posted to Facebook.

The weekend’s threats against Armenian-Americans were also denounced by Sepi Shyne, the mayor of West Hollywood.

“The rise in hate is indicative of a serious threat to democracy and we must all continue to stand for love and against hate,” Shyne recently tweeted.