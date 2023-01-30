Foreign Minister of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan received delegates of the public initiative “In Defence of Artsakh” of the Democratic Party of Armenia and the organization “Women in the Name of Armenian Homeland”, the press service of Artsakh MFA stated.

January 30, 2023, 19:14 Artsakh’s FM meets with representatives of social sector of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, the sides discussed the current situation caused by the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, as well as possible steps to overcome the crisis.