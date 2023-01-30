The Berkadzor community of the Askeran region of the Republic of Artsakh is trying to overcome the problems caused due to Azerbaijan blocking the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world.

January 30, 2023, 17:15 Berkadzor. Blockade. Day 50

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Zarine Mekiyan, the head of the Berkadzor community, told "Artsakhpress".

''The residents have already received coupons for food. However, due to the lack of a store in the village, they buy all the products from the store in the neighboring community.

We often gather in the club, discuss the situation in Artsakh and try to find certain solutions. We encourage each other," she said, adding that the village's first-aid station continues operating.