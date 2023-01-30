At least 28 people have been killed and 150 injured after a suicide bomber struck a mosque in Pakistan, Sky News reports.

January 30, 2023, 15:20 Death toll rises to 28 in Pakistan mosque attack

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The bomber detonated his suicide vest as a large number of worshipers - including many policemen from nearby police offices - were praying inside.

Local police officer Zafar Khan said the impact of the explosion caused the roof of the mosque to cave in, injuring dozens.

"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," he added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing in Peshawar, the capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, local police said.

Mohammad Asim, a spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, said they were treating 90 injured people, some of them in critical condition.

Up to 15 people are in critical condition, Mr Asim said, as police feared the number of deaths would rise.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif condemned the bombing in a statement, before ordering authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the victims.