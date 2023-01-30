Catholicos Garegin II extends condolences to Iranian President over devastating earthquake

Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church extended condolences to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the disastrous earthquake which struck the city of Khoy.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “With deep pain we have learnt about the devastating earthquake in the Iranian city of Khoy, which resulted in destruction, deaths and wounded people. We extend our condolences and prayers of support from the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin to you, the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the people of Iran,” Garegin II said in the message.