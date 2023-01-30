Artsakhpress

Russia says normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations is priority in South Caucasus

Russia is working intensely in the direction of overcoming the “potential for conflict” amassed in South Caucasus and in direction of the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and welcomes the progress in restoration of the Armenia-Turkey relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement responding to media questions.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are linked with republics in the South Caucasus by common history, the spiritual-cultural closeness and the strong and friendly ties between the peoples.  Russia, which directly borders South Caucasus, is interested in the stability and prosperity of this region, the mutually beneficial use and exploration of transport-logistic, trade-investment and technological opportunities. Our diplomatic efforts are directed towards that,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

“We are intensely working in direction of overcoming the accumulated potential for conflict in the region. In this regard a priority task is the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The basis of this is the statements signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on 9 November 2020, 11 January 2021, 26 November 2021 and 31 October 2022. We are convinced that the success of the process completely depends on the strict maintenance of these trilateral agreements,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It also highlighted the importance of the 3+3 regional platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Turkey), describing it as useful and relevant.

“Regarding the normalization of relations of Ankara and Yerevan, this initiative was launched under the auspices of Russia itself in January of 2022, when special representatives of Armenia and Turkey R. K. Rubinyan and S. Kilic first met in Moscow. We maintain close contact with both of them. We welcome the recent progress, which opens prospects for the restoration of the Armenian-Turkish ties, which would contribute to the further improvement of the regional situation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.


     

World Court is last hope of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno Karabakh – Armenia’s agent at public hearings

If the International Court of Justice (ICJ) doesn’t take immediate actions, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh will face an impossible choice – to leave their ancestral lands or to stay and starve, the representative of Armenia Yeghishe Kirakosyan said at the International Court of Justice public hearing on Armenia’s request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan in the case of Armenia v. Azerbaijan (Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) - Request for the indication of provisional measures).

Armenia presents facts to World Court justifying request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan

Armenia’s counsel at the World Court Lawrence Martin presented the facts justifying Armenia’s request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice.

Yerevan deeply concerned by recent acts of violence targeting Armenian residents, patriarchate in Jerusalem

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern regarding the recent acts of violence and vandalism targeting Christian religious institutions in Jerusalem.

Russia calls for complete unblocking of Lachin corridor

The Russian Ministry of Defense, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry, are maintaining permanent contact with all stakeholder parties and active efforts for resolving the situation in Lachin corridor continue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

The confidence that together we can achieve a lot is getting stronger. Ruben Vardanyan had meetings in Martakert communities

Ruben Vardanyan, State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Head of the Operational Headquarters, visited the Haterk, Drmbon, Vank communities of the Martakert region, had working meetings with the heads of the communities and the population of the mentioned and adjacent villages, the press service of Artsakh Government informed.

Armenia MP at PACE: Azerbaijan started 3 wars against Armenians, is it possible to imagine Karabakh as part of it?

Armen Gevorgyan, a member of the Armenian National Assembly delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the key rapporteur on PACE Local and Regional Authorities, on Thursday delivered an address during the debate of the topic progress of the Assembly's monitoring procedure (January-December 2022).

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Catholicos Garegin II extends condolences to Iranian President over devastating earthquake

Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church extended condolences to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the disastrous earthquake which struck the city of Khoy.

Efffective feedback and direct dialogue with citizens are of paramount importance . Ruben Vardanyan

On January 29, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting with a group of residents of Stepanakert after meetings in the regions.

Armenian Church commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian

The Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian, who left rich literary heritage translated into Armenian in the 5-8th centuries AD, Qahana.am reports.

Azerbaijan disseminating more fake documents on Stepanakert residents' evacuation

Azerbaijan is disseminating another fake document about the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, reported the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS).

Three patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan with mediation of ICRC

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Cancer of the antrum of the stomach with damage to the regional lymph nodes, Left breast cancer, Valgus deformity of paired knee, condition after hemiepiphysiodesis, have been transported today, in January 27, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

More than 250 tons of humanitarian aid donated to Artsakh still remain in Goris. Artsakh InfoCenter

100 tons of food donated by the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund for the people of Artsakh to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan's closure of the only road connecting Artsakh with the outside world, as well as more than 250 tons of humanitarian aid donated by a number of Armenian and foreign charitable organizations, and New Year's gifts prepared for the children of Artsakh , still remain in Goris and cannot be delivered to Artsakh due to the road closure.

Gas supply to Stepanakert residents to be restored today

Gas supply for the population of Stepanakert will be restored on January 26, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh said in a statement.

Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;

Armenia celebrates 31st anniversary of establishment of the army

On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Pele dies

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

Death toll rises to 28 in Pakistan mosque attack

