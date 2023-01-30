Russia says normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations is priority in South Caucasus

Russia is working intensely in the direction of overcoming the “potential for conflict” amassed in South Caucasus and in direction of the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and welcomes the progress in restoration of the Armenia-Turkey relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement responding to media questions.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We are linked with republics in the South Caucasus by common history, the spiritual-cultural closeness and the strong and friendly ties between the peoples. Russia, which directly borders South Caucasus, is interested in the stability and prosperity of this region, the mutually beneficial use and exploration of transport-logistic, trade-investment and technological opportunities. Our diplomatic efforts are directed towards that,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

“We are intensely working in direction of overcoming the accumulated potential for conflict in the region. In this regard a priority task is the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The basis of this is the statements signed by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on 9 November 2020, 11 January 2021, 26 November 2021 and 31 October 2022. We are convinced that the success of the process completely depends on the strict maintenance of these trilateral agreements,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

It also highlighted the importance of the 3+3 regional platform (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Russia, Iran and Turkey), describing it as useful and relevant.

“Regarding the normalization of relations of Ankara and Yerevan, this initiative was launched under the auspices of Russia itself in January of 2022, when special representatives of Armenia and Turkey R. K. Rubinyan and S. Kilic first met in Moscow. We maintain close contact with both of them. We welcome the recent progress, which opens prospects for the restoration of the Armenian-Turkish ties, which would contribute to the further improvement of the regional situation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.