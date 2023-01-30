U.S. issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Istanbul, Turkey

The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The U.S. government cautions its citizens of possible imminent retaliatory attacks by terrorists against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul or other places Westerners frequent, especially in the Beyoglu, Galata, Taksim, and Istiklal areas. Turkish authorities are investigating this matter. This message updates the January 27, 2023 security alert regarding Quran-burning incidents in Europe,” the US Embassy in Turkey said in a statement.