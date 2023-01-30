The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern regarding the recent acts of violence and vandalism targeting Christian religious institutions in Jerusalem.

January 30, 2023, 12:10 Yerevan deeply concerned by recent acts of violence targeting Armenian residents, patriarchate in Jerusalem

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We are deeply concerned by recent acts of violence and vandalism targeting Christian religious institutions in Jerusalem including Armenian Patriarchate and the Armenian residents of the Old City,” Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan tweeted.