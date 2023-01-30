Russian and Pakistani Foreign Ministers to hold talks in Moscow on Monday

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: This is the first visit of the Pakistani minister to Russia since he took office.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the two ministers will discuss the state of bilateral relations, regional and international issues. As the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier, particular attention will be paid to the development of trade and economic relations.