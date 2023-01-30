On January 29, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting with a group of residents of Stepanakert after meetings in the regions.

January 30, 2023, 10:28 It is extremely important to maintain effective feedback and direct dialogue with people. Ruben Vardanyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "After the meetings in the regions, I had an opportunity to communicate with a group of residents of Stepanakert, to listen to them, to present the work carried out by the Operational Headquarters in order to overcome the created situation.

I am sure that maintaining effective feedback with the people and direct dialogue with the residents is extremely important for both the authorities and the people of Artsakh," Vardanyan wrote on Facebook.