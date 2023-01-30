Turkish President Erdogan says Macron is not qualified to head France

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, claiming he does not have the qualifications needed for his position.
If the International Court of Justice (ICJ) doesn’t take immediate actions, the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh will face an impossible choice – to leave their ancestral lands or to stay and starve, the representative of Armenia Yeghishe Kirakosyan said at the International Court of Justice public hearing on Armenia’s request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan in the case of Armenia v. Azerbaijan (Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan) - Request for the indication of provisional measures).
Armenia’s counsel at the World Court Lawrence Martin presented the facts justifying Armenia’s request for provisional measures against Azerbaijan at the International Court of Justice.
Russia is working intensely in the direction of overcoming the “potential for conflict” amassed in South Caucasus and in direction of the normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and welcomes the progress in restoration of the Armenia-Turkey relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement responding to media questions.
The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed deep concern regarding the recent acts of violence and vandalism targeting Christian religious institutions in Jerusalem.
The Russian Ministry of Defense, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry, are maintaining permanent contact with all stakeholder parties and active efforts for resolving the situation in Lachin corridor continue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.
Ruben Vardanyan, State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Head of the Operational Headquarters, visited the Haterk, Drmbon, Vank communities of the Martakert region, had working meetings with the heads of the communities and the population of the mentioned and adjacent villages, the press service of Artsakh Government informed.
Armen Gevorgyan, a member of the Armenian National Assembly delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the key rapporteur on PACE Local and Regional Authorities, on Thursday delivered an address during the debate of the topic progress of the Assembly's monitoring procedure (January-December 2022).
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Catholicos Garegin II of the Armenian Apostolic Church extended condolences to President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi on the disastrous earthquake which struck the city of Khoy.
On January 29, Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan had a meeting with a group of residents of Stepanakert after meetings in the regions.
The Armenian Apostolic Church on Saturday commemorates St. Gregory the Theologian, who left rich literary heritage translated into Armenian in the 5-8th centuries AD, Qahana.am reports.
Azerbaijan is disseminating another fake document about the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, reported the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS).
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Cancer of the antrum of the stomach with damage to the regional lymph nodes, Left breast cancer, Valgus deformity of paired knee, condition after hemiepiphysiodesis, have been transported today, in January 27, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh InfoCenter informs.
100 tons of food donated by the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund for the people of Artsakh to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan's closure of the only road connecting Artsakh with the outside world, as well as more than 250 tons of humanitarian aid donated by a number of Armenian and foreign charitable organizations, and New Year's gifts prepared for the children of Artsakh , still remain in Goris and cannot be delivered to Artsakh due to the road closure.
Gas supply for the population of Stepanakert will be restored on January 26, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh said in a statement.
On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound;
On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.
