Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, claiming he does not have the qualifications needed for his position.

January 30, 2023, 13:35 Turkish President Erdogan says Macron is not qualified to head France

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "(Macron) has lost his credibility in the parliament ... France is constantly losing credibility," Erdogan said, news.am informs.

As an argument for his position, he said that France is exploiting African countries, pointing to the country's relations with Mali and Burkina Faso.

According to him, Mali is in a state of complete breakdown with France.