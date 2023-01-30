No U.S. military forces involved in strikes in Iran – Pentagon

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said no U.S. military forces were involved in strikes in Iran, but declined to comment further, Reuters reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: Iran claimed to have intercepted drones that struck a military industry target near the central city of Isfahan, and said there were no casualties or serious damage.

Another U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters it appears that Israel was involved.

That U.S. officials were pointing to an Israeli role in the attack was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing several unidentified sources.

Several other U.S. officials declined to comment, beyond saying that Washington played no role, Reuters reports.

Tehran did not formally ascribe blame for what Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called a "cowardly" attack aimed at creating "insecurity" in Iran. But state TV broadcast comments by a lawmaker, Hossein Mirzaie, saying there was "strong speculation" Israel was behind it.

A spokesperson for the Israeli military declined to Reuters’ request to comment.