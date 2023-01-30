Armenia soldier sustains gunshot wound. MOD

On January 29, according to preliminary data, as a result of violation of the rules for using weapons, Armenian serviceman A. A. sustained a gunshot wound.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: He is in critical condition, reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

An investigation is underway to fully clarify the circumstances of the incident.