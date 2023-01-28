Azerbaijan is disseminating another fake document about the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, reported the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS).

January 28, 2023, 10:58 Azerbaijan disseminating more fake documents on Stepanakert residents' evacuation

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Azerbaijan’s intelligence services are using Facebook accounts of Artsakh citizens to disseminate the fake documents in an effort to stir panic among the people.

The Artsakh NSS urges not to fall for this fake news and to keep calm.

The NSS has full control of the situation in Artsakh.