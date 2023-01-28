Japan bans exports of vaccines, medicines to Russia

Tokyo on Friday banned exports of vaccines, medical equipment, medicines, nuclear materials and devices, and explosives detection equipment to Russia, UNI reported, citing the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.
The Russian Ministry of Defense, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry, are maintaining permanent contact with all stakeholder parties and active efforts for resolving the situation in Lachin corridor continue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.
Ruben Vardanyan, State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Head of the Operational Headquarters, visited the Haterk, Drmbon, Vank communities of the Martakert region, had working meetings with the heads of the communities and the population of the mentioned and adjacent villages, the press service of Artsakh Government informed.
Armen Gevorgyan, a member of the Armenian National Assembly delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and the key rapporteur on PACE Local and Regional Authorities, on Thursday delivered an address during the debate of the topic progress of the Assembly's monitoring procedure (January-December 2022).
Azerbaijan is implementing a special criminal policy aimed at depatriating of the Armenians living in Artsakh and destroying them, Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Twitter.
The United States is committed to the Armenia‑Azerbaijan peace negotiations and welcomes efforts by partners, including the European Union, to build confidence in the region and to ensure an environment conducive to direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, United States Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.
At the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Cypriot delegate Constantinos Efstathiou assessed the closing of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and the creation of a humanitarian crisis for the people of Artsakh a genocidal act, calling for an immediate end to the blockade of the corridor.
Congressman Brad Sherman condemned the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and called for real consequences for the Aliyev regime.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.
Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.
The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.
The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.
Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".
Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Cancer of the antrum of the stomach with damage to the regional lymph nodes, Left breast cancer, Valgus deformity of paired knee, condition after hemiepiphysiodesis, have been transported today, in January 27, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh InfoCenter informs.
100 tons of food donated by the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund for the people of Artsakh to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan's closure of the only road connecting Artsakh with the outside world, as well as more than 250 tons of humanitarian aid donated by a number of Armenian and foreign charitable organizations, and New Year's gifts prepared for the children of Artsakh , still remain in Goris and cannot be delivered to Artsakh due to the road closure.
Gas supply for the population of Stepanakert will be restored on January 26, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh said in a statement.
Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the residents of the Msmna community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh are facing a number of difficult problems.
Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan visited towns and villages in Artsakh's Askeran region to meet with citizens.
Gas supply has been partially restored in the Republic of Artsakh, Information Headquarters of Artsakh informs.
The Azerbaijani special services are disseminating fake documents regarding the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS) reports.
On January 28, the Republic of Armenia and Armenians around the world celebrate the 31st anniversary of the establishment of the Armed Forces of Armenia.
Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.
At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.
The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.
On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.
The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.
Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.
France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.
