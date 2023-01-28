The Spanish government will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the spring, the exact number of combat vehicles is not yet specified, Defense Minister Margarita Robles announced on Friday.

January 28, 2023, 09:45 Spain to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine in spring

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 28, ARTSAKHPRESS: She specified that Spain will contribute with the Leopard 2 A4. It's not only about sending the vehicles, but also about training the crews and maintenance, RTVE broadcasting company quoted the head of the department as saying.

The Allied plan is that the shipment of tanks will be by spring, Robles noted. Until then, the physical presence of the Leopard in Ukraine will not be needed, and Spain is going to use that time to train the Ukrainian military.