The Russian Ministry of Defense, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with the Russian Foreign Ministry, are maintaining permanent contact with all stakeholder parties and active efforts for resolving the situation in Lachin corridor continue, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing.

January 27, 2023, 16:33 Russia calls for complete unblocking of Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “Unlike the majority of foreign players, who are limited to statements and calls to de-escalation, the Russian side is searching for real solutions on the ground and is providing humanitarian aid. Thus, we call for a complete unblocking of the Lachin corridor in accordance with the 9 November 2020 statement of the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we call on Baku and Yerevan to demonstrate political will for swift resolution of existing disputes,” Zakharova said.