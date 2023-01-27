Azerbaijan evacuates embassy staffers from Tehran after deadly attack

Azerbaijan will soon evacuate the staffers of its embassy in Tehran following the deadly shooting, the Azerbaijani foreign ministry press service director Aykhan Hajizada announced.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: One person was killed and two others wounded after an assailant opened fire at the embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran on Friday morning.

Azeri media reports earlier said the person who died in the shooting was the security chief of the embassy building.

According to Daily Sabah news outlet, the gunman was armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle.

The suspected gunman of the shooting in the Azeri embassy in Tehran has been taken into custody by Iranian police, Tehran’s Police General Hossein Rahimi told the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

During the initial interrogation process, the assailant has cited “personal and family problems” as the motive behind the shooting attack, the police chief told Tasnim.