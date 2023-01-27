Moscow is shocked by another attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy and expresses its condolences and support to its colleagues. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote this in her Telegram channel, news.am informs.

January 27, 2023, 14:17 Zakharova: Moscow shocked by another attack on Azerbaijani embassy

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are shocked by another attack on the Embassy of Azerbaijan, in which a security officer was killed. We express our condolences and support to our Azerbaijani colleagues!" she wrote in her Telegram channel, noting that the Foreign Ministry will give a detailed comment on the matter later.

Earlier on Friday, it became known about an armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran. As a result of the attack one person was killed and two were wounded. Tehran police chief said the attacker was detained immediately after the incident. They said that, according to preliminary data, the attacker was motivated by personal and family problems.