Two Azeri delegates vote in favor of PACE resolution calling for tribunal to prosecute Russian and Belarusian leaders

Two Azerbaijani delegates at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) voted in favor of the resolution on Ukraine condemning Russia and Belarus.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Erkrin Gadirli and Konul Nurullayeva of Azerbaijan voted in favor of the resolution, the voting published by PACE showed.

“The resolution demands the setting up of a special international criminal tribunal in The Hague to prosecute Russian and Belarusian political and military leaders who “planned, prepared, initiated or executed” Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine,” PACE said in a press release.