Azerbaijan is implementing a special criminal policy aimed at depatriating of the Armenians living in Artsakh and destroying them, Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan wrote on Twitter.

January 27, 2023, 12:41 Azerbaijan is implementing a special criminal policy. Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The situation requires a clear response. Intl community has a responsibility to protect. Human rights are no longer the matter of the state’s decision,'' he wrote.