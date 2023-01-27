Three patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan with mediation of ICRC

Due to the blocking by Azerbaijan of the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, three patients from the Republican Medical Center the Republic of Artsakh with the following diagnoses: Cancer of the antrum of the stomach with damage to the regional lymph nodes, Left breast cancer, Valgus deformity of paired knee, condition after hemiepiphysiodesis, have been transported today, in January 27, to specialized medical centers of Armenia with the mediation and escort of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: Scheduled surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical facilities of the Republic of Artsakh.

9 children remain in the neonatal and intensive care units of the Arevik medical centre.

13 patients remain in the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Centre, 6 of them in critical condition.