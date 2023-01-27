U.S. committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, Secretary of State “deeply engaged on” – spox

The United States is committed to the Armenia‑Azerbaijan peace negotiations and welcomes efforts by partners, including the European Union, to build confidence in the region and to ensure an environment conducive to direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, United States Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: Patel was asked by a reporter to comment on Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement criticizing the EU for sending a civilian monitoring mission to the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“Let me say a couple things, Alex. First, the U.S. is committed to Armenia‑Azerbaijan peace negotiations. We welcome efforts by partners, including the European Union, to build confidence in the region and to ensure an environment conducive to direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan. We continue to work closely with all our partners directly and with partners in the region as well when effective.

Specifically, about Russia’s role, the U.S. was not involved in the November 20 [sic] ceasefire brokered by Russia between Armenia and Azerbaijan that resulted in the deployment of Russian peacekeepers, so I just wouldn’t have anything additional to offer on that. But of course, as you know, Alex, this is something that is deeply important to the Secretary, something he’s paid close attention to and been deeply engaged on,” Patel said, according to the official transcript.