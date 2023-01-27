An armed attack at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran left one person dead, local media reported.

January 27, 2023, 11:10 Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran attacked, one dead

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital came under “armed attack” in the morning of January 27.

The head of security at the embassy Orkhan Askerov was killed while engaging the gunman, according to the report. Another person is wounded.

The attacker is arrested and Iranian law enforcement agencies launched an investigation.

The motive of the attack wasn’t immediately clear.