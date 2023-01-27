Artsakhpress

International

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran attacked, one dead

An armed attack at the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran left one person dead, local media reported.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital came under “armed attack” in the morning of January 27.
The head of security at the embassy Orkhan Askerov was killed while engaging the gunman, according to the report. Another person is wounded.
The attacker is arrested and Iranian law enforcement agencies launched an investigation.
The motive of the attack wasn’t immediately clear.

     

Politics

U.S. committed to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace talks, Secretary of State “deeply engaged on” – spox

The United States is committed to the Armenia‑Azerbaijan peace negotiations and welcomes efforts by partners, including the European Union, to build confidence in the region and to ensure an environment conducive to direct dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, United States Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said at a press briefing.

Creation of humanitarian crisis by Azerbaijan for Artsakh’s people is a genocidal act. Representative of Cyprus

At the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Cypriot delegate Constantinos Efstathiou assessed the closing of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan and the creation of a humanitarian crisis for the people of Artsakh a genocidal act, calling for an immediate end to the blockade of the corridor.

Brad Sherman calls for real consequences for the Aliyev regime

Congressman Brad Sherman condemned the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan and called for real consequences for the Aliyev regime.

Artsakh believes that “international anti-terrorist cooperation” must be considered to save blockaded 120,000 population

Artsakh presidential Ambassador-At-Large Masis Mayilyan considers an international anti-terrorist cooperation to be one of the options for lifting the illegal blockade of Artsakh and saving the 120,000 population which is under a real threat of genocide.

“Historic achievement”- Artsakh government officials brief Canadian parliamentary committee on Azeri blockade

On January 25, 2023, Canada’s House of Commons Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development convened two separate meetings on Azerbaijan’s ongoing blockade of Artsakh.

Nikol Pashinyan again calls for international fact-finding mission deployment to Nagorno Karabakh, Lachin corridor

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan again attached importance to deploying an international fact-finding mission to Nagorno Karabakh and Lachin corridor and highlighted the need to carry out consistent work to achieve this.

PACE to hold debates on humanitarian consequences of blockade of Lachin corridor

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will hold debates on January 26 on the humanitarian consequences of the blockade of Lachin corridor.

Economy

Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices fluctuate

World oil prices are fluctuating Thursday morning, and trading data attest to this.

Over 1000 cut jobs, closed businesses in blockaded Artsakh

Due to the closure of the only road connecting Artsakh to Mother Armenia by Azerbaijan, the blockade of Artsakh has lasted for more than a month, and during the mentioned period more than 1000 jobs have been cut in Artsakh; businesses have been temporarily closed.

Armenia to provide 4-billion-dram additional assistance to Artsakh

The Government of Armenia will provide an additional 4 billion drams in assistance to Artsakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced during the Cabinet meeting.

Artsakh's government applies for an international ecological examination of "Base Metal" mine

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh, once again re-confirms that mining industry in Artsakh operates in line with the highest international standards, to which conform also the regulations prescribed by the relevant legislation, the Government of Artsakh said in a statement.

The main problem is related to diesel fuel, but these days the autumn sowing continued. Deputy Minister

Despite the created situation, autumn sowing works continue in the regions of Martunu, Martakert and Askeran of the Republic of Artsakh. Deputy Minister of Agriculture Vilen Avetisyan told "Artsakhpress".

Society

More than 250 tons of humanitarian aid donated to Artsakh still remain in Goris. Artsakh InfoCenter

100 tons of food donated by the "Hayastan" All-Armenian Fund for the people of Artsakh to alleviate the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan's closure of the only road connecting Artsakh with the outside world, as well as more than 250 tons of humanitarian aid donated by a number of Armenian and foreign charitable organizations, and New Year's gifts prepared for the children of Artsakh , still remain in Goris and cannot be delivered to Artsakh due to the road closure.

Gas supply to Stepanakert residents to be restored today

Gas supply for the population of Stepanakert will be restored on January 26, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh said in a statement.

Msmna. Blockade. Day 46

Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the residents of the Msmna community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh are facing a number of difficult problems.

“I can’t promise you that we won’t have problems, but I assure you that this is the only way” – Ruben Vardanyan

Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan visited towns and villages in Artsakh's Askeran region to meet with citizens.

Gas supply has been partially restored in Artsakh

Gas supply has been partially restored in the Republic of Artsakh, Information Headquarters of Artsakh informs.

Azerbaijan special services disseminating fake documents on Stepanakert residents’ evacuation

The Azerbaijani special services are disseminating fake documents regarding the evacuation of the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert, the Artsakh National Security Service (NSS) reports.

Banks operating in Artsakh will service cards of other banks in Artsakh without charging a commission

From now on, banks operating in the Republic of Artsakh will service cards of other banks in Artsakh without charging a commission, and in case it is technically impossible, the commission charged will be returned to the cardholder on the next day after the transaction, Artsakh InfoCenter informs.

Military

Armenian soldier shot and wounded by Azeri military on border near Yeraskh

Armenian defense army soldier was wounded by an opponent's shot at the combat position located in the direction of Yeraskh.

At least 15 Armenian troops killed in barracks fire

At around 1:30am on Thursday, a fire broke out—under still unknown circumstances—in the shelter of the engineer sapper troop of the military unit located in the territory of Azat village of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Ministry of Defense said.

Armenia MOD spox: Information that Verishen village mountain fire was caused by Azerbaijan army not true

The information being disseminated in the media that the fire that started on the mountain near Verishen village of Armenia was caused by the Azerbaijani armed forces does not correspond to reality. The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia wrote about this on his Facebook Friday evening.

The Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Martuni region

On January 6, at 1:35 PM, a resident of Hatsi village of the Martuni region I. Abrahamyan contacted the police and reported that around 1 PM, while doing agricultural work with the "Belarus 82-1" tractor operated by him in the area called "Kaghnun tak” (“Under the Oak") of the administrative area of ​​Hatsi village, a round of fire was fired in the direction of his tractor from the adjacent Azerbaijani combat position.

Armenia MOD dismisses news spread by Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia has dismissed the news disseminated by Azerbaijan.

Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh hold drills

The Russian peacekeeping units in Artsakh held training exercises as part of the combat readiness plan.

Analytical

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Pres. Ilham Aliyev and the Azeri media frequently disparage Armenian national hero Karekin Njteh for having associated with Nazi Germany during World War II.

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Don’t let Turks buy land in Armenia; impose tariffs on Turkish imports

Interview

“We don’t understand Azerbaijani president Aliyev’s criticism" - French National Assembly President

France seeks to take action for the benefit of the process of establishing peace in South Caucasus, unite the international community for the benefit of a peaceful resolution which must include respect for Armenia’s territorial integrity, as well as ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, the President of the National Assembly of France Yaël Braun-Pivet told Armenpress in an interview conducted during her visit to Armenia.

International community must take a stronger line with Baku. European Parliament Member

There is a high level of interest towards Artsakh. The adviser to the President of the Republic of Artsakh summed up the results of the meetings held in Europe

Culture

The winner of Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2022 is France

Movie about Armenian Genocide survivor included in official competition program of Italian International Film Festival

Artsakh Orchestra of Folk Instruments will perform in rural communities

Jivan Avetisyan’s Gate to Heaven wins Best Feature Film award at Toronto Pomegranate Film Festival

Sport

Pele dies

Artsakh karatekas held flash mob

American journalist Grant Wahl dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

Argentina defeats Netherlands during 2022 World Cup, will face Croatia in semi-finals

Diaspora

Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

2 dead, 2 injured after fire at lodging section of Armenian Catholic Church in Istanbul

Kim Kardashian raises awareness on Lachin Corridor blockade

Kim Kardashian speaks on humanitarian crisis created in Artsakh

International

Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran attacked, one dead

Russian diplomat calls on West to prevent ‘nuclear provocations’ with Leopard tanks

Der Spiegel: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decides to supply Ukraine with Leopard main battle tanks

Ukraine admits fall of Soledar - AFP

