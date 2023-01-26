The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 395.65/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.37 from Wednesday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

January 26, 2023, 16:35 Dollar decreases, euro increases in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 431.46 (up by AMD 1.14), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 490.25 (up by AMD 3.03), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 5.73 (unchanged) in the country.