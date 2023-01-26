Artsakh presidential Ambassador-At-Large Masis Mayilyan considers an international anti-terrorist cooperation to be one of the options for lifting the illegal blockade of Artsakh and saving the 120,000 population which is under a real threat of genocide.

January 26, 2023, 16:09 Artsakh believes that “international anti-terrorist cooperation” must be considered to save blockaded 120,000 population

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, in his speech at the Foreign Affairs Committee of the European Parliament, noted that there are two theoretical options for lifting the blockade of the Lachin corridor: military or diplomatic. Armenia adheres to the second option, but this is possible only with decisive intervention and strong pressure on Azerbaijan and tangible actions to this end by the international community. Now is the time to act.

The theoretical possibility of forcibly unblocking the Lachin corridor, which has an internationally recognized status, mentioned by the Foreign Minister of Armenia , caused an inadequate reaction in Baku.

In fact, the actions of the Azerbaijani authorities to seize 120,000 citizens of Artsakh as hostages as well as the political and material conditions put forward by official Baku for their release, according to international law, are an open form of manifestation of international terrorism.

In order to eliminate the terrorist threat, international law and international practice provide joint actions through military and law enforcement agencies of states in the fight against international terrorism. In case of the continuation of the illegal blockade of the Republic of Artsakh, the community of states should consider all possible options, including the use of force, within the framework of international anti-terrorist cooperation, to save the 120,000 population of Artsakh, which is under a real threat of genocide,” Mayilyan said in a statement on social media.