Gas supply to Stepanakert residents to be restored today

Gas supply for the population of Stepanakert will be restored on January 26, the Information Headquarters of Artsakh said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: “However, given the partial gas supply, the gas supply to regions will be suspended. This decision is due to the major overload of the energy system,” reads the statement.

The gas fueling stations in Stepanakert will continue to work.