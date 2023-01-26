Due to the blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the residents of the Msmna community of the Martuni region of the Republic of Artsakh are facing a number of difficult problems.

January 26, 2023, 14:00 Msmna. Blockade. Day 46

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Arthur Grigoryan, the head of the community of Msmna, mentioned that the biggest problem that has arisen at the moment is food delivering to the village.

"Due to poor inter-community roads and lack of diesel fuel, couriers are unable to deliver food on time," the head of the municipality explained in detail.

'' The autumn sowing works have been completed. No problems have appeared during this period.

Referring to the purchase of some products with the coupon system, A. Grigoryan noted that there are still no complaints about the format.

"There are people engaged in agriculture, but, unfortunately, they have not managed to store vegetables. The lack of vegetables is still felt day by day," the community head summarized.