Karen Khachanov hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh despite Azeri memo

Australian Open semi-finalist Karen Khachanov says he hasn’t been told by tennis officials to stop writing messages of support for Artsakh, 7NEWS reports.

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Khachanov progressed to the final four with victory over the injured Sebastian Korda on Tuesday, the American retiring in the third set.

A Russian with Armenian heritage, the 26-year-old has written post-match messages on the television camera lens such as “Artsakh, Stay strong” and “Keep believing until the very end. Artsakh, hold on!”.

He was expressing his support to the people of Artsakh who are enduring a month-long blockade by Azerbaijan.

“I have Armenian roots from my father’s side, from my grandfather’s side, even from my mum’s side - I’m half Armenian,” Khachanov told reporters after the quarter-final.

“I just wanted to show strength and support to my people. That’s it.”

The messages have infuriated the Azerbaijan Tennis Federation, who sent a memo to the International Tennis Federation demanding action against Khachanov.

But the 18th seed said he hadn’t been told not to write the messages.

“I didn’t hear anything about that ... so far, no,” Khachanov said.

The Armenian community of Melbourne, in support of Khachanov, is attending the Australian Open with the flag of Artsakh.