Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan visited towns and villages in Artsakh's Askeran region to meet with citizens.

January 26, 2023, 12:34 “I can’t promise you that we won’t have problems, but I assure you that this is the only way” – Ruben Vardanyan

STEPANAKERT, JANUARY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruben Vardanyan was accompanied by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Artsakh Republic Suren Galstyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, member of the "Armenian Revolutionary Alliance" and the head of Askeran region administration Hamlet Apresyan.

Emphasizing direct contacts with the population, Ruben Vardanyan noted that, especially in this crisis situation, providing the population with first-hand information, listening to them is of primary importance from the point of view of jointly overcoming the crisis.

Speaking about the reasons for the blockade, he emphasized that Azerbaijan is trying in every possible way to break the spirit of Artsakh Armenians and achieve an exodus of Armenians from Artsakh through pressure. Vardanyan said he is proud to see the resilience of the Armenians of Artsakh.

"We have to go through these challenges for the sake of keeping Artsakh Armenian and for the protection of the right to live in dignity on our land. I can't promise that there won't be problems, but I assure you that this is the only way that will allow us to preserve our homeland."